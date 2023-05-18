Today, the House passed three bills that would make voting easier and more secure in elections in Delaware.
Delaware voting is getting a major facelift with basic updates in House Bill 148, like providing essential materials at all polling locations and replacing handwritten tally systems for electronic ballot scanners to count votes.
The state is going further to prevent miscounts and fraud by clarifying protocols for creating a duplicate of a ballot so it can be read electronically if the original ballot is unreadable.
Election judge teams will also be equal in its amount of Democrats and Republicans; other parties would be included as well.
Representative Baumbach says that efficacy is key to our election process and that the bill creates updates that will improve elections and safeguard against election fraud.
Future presidential elections will put more weight in the popular vote than ever before when the Electoral College meets to decide presidential election outcomes, thanks to one of the bills, Senate Bill 57.
Representative Baumbach says that the bill will give voters more confidence in presidential elections because Electoral College results will be reflective of each and every vote cast by Delaware residents.
Similarly, House Bill 153 would ensure that donations made by campaigns would be formally reported.
Political campaigns are currently forced to manually enter all expenditures, which can lead to discrepancies in reports.
The bill would increase transparency by having expenditures as a formal category on the campaign finance reporting system.
The house bills will be heading to the Senate for consideration while the Senate bill is going to be on the Governor's desk.