Three people are dead, the result of a high speed crash involving a motorcycle and a minivan on Route 273 at Prangs Lane Monday night, July 11, 2022.
According to Delaware State Police, a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed on eastbound Rt. 273 plowed into the side of the minivan which was turning onto Prangs Lane from westbound Rt. 273.
The impact killed the motorcyclist, a 36-year old Newark man, and the front seat passenger in the minivan, a 69-year old woman from Sun City, Florida.
A rear seat passenger in the minivan, a 16-year old girl, was pronounced dead at Christiana Hospital.
The driver of the minivan, a 47-year woman from New Castle, was seriously injured.
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash. The identities of the victims have not been released.