Three people are dead after police said a murder took place in western Kent County Sunday afternoon.
Delaware State Police were called to the 300 block of Hopewell Drive west of Kenton at around 1 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021 where they found a man with a gunshot wound in the backyard who later died at the hospital.
Police then set up a 1-mile perimeter as they evacuated nearby residences before finally entering the home after they said they could not contact the suspect.
Police then found two more people dead, believed to be the suspects, with gunshot wounds.
The State Police Homicide Unit is investigating, and believes there are no other suspects at-large.