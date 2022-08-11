Dover Police said three officers were hurt while attempting to arrest a domestic assault suspect.
According to police, officers Wednesday night, August 10, 2022, were attempting to arrest 40-year old Corey Reyes for assaulting a woman.
Police said Reyes refused to go peacefully, and during a struggle the officers fell off an elevated platform onto a concrete surface. None of the officers were seriously hurt.
The woman was treated at a hospital for her injuries.
Reyes is being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $22,400 secured bail on the following charges:
- Assault Second Degree Injure a Law Enforcement Officer (3x)
- Assault Second Degree
- Strangulation
- Resisting Arrest with Force or Violence
- Terroristic Threatening
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child
- Criminal Mischief (3x)
- Disorderly Conduct