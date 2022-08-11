Corey Reyes

Corey Reyes

 Dover Police Department

Dover Police said three officers were hurt while attempting to arrest a domestic assault suspect.

According to police, officers Wednesday night, August 10, 2022, were attempting to arrest 40-year old Corey Reyes for assaulting a woman.

Police said Reyes refused to go peacefully, and during a struggle the officers fell off an elevated platform onto a concrete surface. None of the officers were seriously hurt.

The woman was treated at a hospital for her injuries.

Reyes is being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $22,400 secured bail on the following charges:

  • Assault Second Degree Injure a Law Enforcement Officer (3x)
  • Assault Second Degree
  • Strangulation
  • Resisting Arrest with Force or Violence
  • Terroristic Threatening
  • Endangering the Welfare of a Child
  • Criminal Mischief (3x)
  • Disorderly Conduct

Tags

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.