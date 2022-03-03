Country Creek fire
Christiana Fire Company

Three people were hurt, one critically, in an early morning fire at a home in the Country Creek subdivision in Bear.

Christiana firefighters arrived on West Country Drive just after 4 a.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022, with flames shooting from the front of the house.

Fire officials say the residents were out of the home but were injured.

New Castle County paramedics say they treated and transported three people to Christiana Hospital:

• a 49-year-old female in critical condition with smoke inhalation

• a 56-year-old male in serious, but stable condition with smoke inhalation

• a 29-year-old female in stable condition with smoke inhalation and an extremity injury

The fire was reported under control in about an hour, and the cause is under investigation by the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office.

