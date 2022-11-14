Three people were injured, two seriously, in a crash Sunday night, November 13, 2022, at the intersection of Route 13 and Summit Bridge Road, known as H & H Corner in Townsend.
New Castle County paramedics said one of the cars involved was on fire when Townsend firefighters arrived, although the 20-year old driver had already gotten out.
He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
The driver of the second car, a 23-year old woman, was listed in stable condition, however the front seat passenger in her car was trapped in the wreckage and had to be rescued.
The 21-year old man was flown to Christiana Hospital in critical condition with head and internal injuries.
Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.