Three people were hurt, none seriously, in crash involving a rollover Wednesday afternoon, June 8, 2022, on northbound I-495 at the Christina River Bridge.
New Castle County paramedics and the Wilmington Fire Department responded to the wreck around 4:15 p.m. and found a car with heavy rear end damage, and a pick up truck on its roof.
Two of the injured were taken to the hospital in stable condition; the third was treated at the scene.
The crash closed the northbound lanes of the interstate for an hour.
Delaware State Police are investigating.