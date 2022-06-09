Three people were hurt, none seriously, in crash involving a rollover Wednesday afternoon, June 8, 2022, on northbound I-495 at the Christina River Bridge.

New Castle County paramedics and the Wilmington Fire Department responded to  the wreck around 4:15 p.m. and found a car with heavy rear end damage, and a pick up truck on its roof.

Two of the injured were taken to the hospital in stable condition; the third was treated at the scene.

The crash closed the northbound lanes of the interstate for an hour.

Delaware State Police are investigating.

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.