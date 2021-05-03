Delaware State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, May 2, 2021, on River Road at Hamburg Road that critically injured a 41-year old man.
New Castle County paramedics said the victim was heavily trapped in the wreckage and was rescued by crews from Good Will of New Castle and Delaware City fire companies.
The man was taken to Christiana Hospital in critical condition.
Two 18 year olds in the other vehicle were both treated on scene and taken to Christiana Hospital in stable condition.