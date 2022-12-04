Three men were hurt Saturday night when a car and a box truck collided on I-95.
New Castle County Paramedics, along with personnel from the Christiana Fire and Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder companies were sent to 95 southbound at the rest area around 10:30 p.m.
There, they found one man trapped inside the sedan, and rescuers were able to get him out after about 20 minutes.
He was treated at the scene and taken to Christiana Hospital, where he's in critical condition.
A man who was trapped in the box truck for about 20 minutes is in serious condition at Christiana, and a third man was taken there by ambulance with unspecified injuries.
Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.