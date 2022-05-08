3 suspects are in custody, charged with several shooting incidents near a development in Bear.
Officers picked up Donald Chapman Thursday, and his alleged co-conspirators, Ife-Olu Odeyemi and Charles Bedwell, were already behind bars on unrelated charges, New Castle County Police said.
In this case, the three are accused of firing shots in wooded areas and fields around Calvarese Farms between October and December of last year.
In one of the incidents on October 31st, a house on Calvarese Drive was hit by gunfire.
Chapman and Odeyemi are being held at the Howard Young Prison in Wilmington.
Bedwell's at the George Hill Correctional Facility in Delaware County.