Three men from New York are in jail in Delaware after being arrested following a police pursuit up and down the Coastal Highway on Sunday, September 18, 2022.
Delaware State Police said the incident started around 11:30 a.m. at a Lowes home improvement store when two of the suspects allegedly stole a large amount of copper wire; the third suspect was the getaway driver.
After fleeing the store, the suspect vehicle was spotted and troopers gave chase northbound on Route 1.
The suspects made a U-turn and started traveling at a high rate of speed southbound at which point police say they terminated the pursuit.
Shortly after, troopers said the suspect car hit another vehicle, then a guardrail, became disabled, and caught fire.
The three suspects, who all suffered minor injuries in the crash, were tracked down and arrested near the Broadkill River.
A piece of guardrail dislodged in the crash impaled the windshield of a passing SUV but that driver was not hurt.
The suspects were identified as 18-year old Alexander Boysie of St. Albans, New York, 20-year old Ronnie Bridgelal from Brooklyn, and 19-year old Justin Ramsaran of South Richmond Hill, New York.
Boysie and Bridgelal are charged with felony shoplifting and are being held at Sussex Correctional Institution (SCI) on $8,500 cash bail.
Ramsaran, who was driving the car, in addition to shoplifting is charged with four counts of reckless endangering in connection with the chase and crash. He's being held at SCI on $30,000 cash bail.