Newark Police arrested three 19-year-olds they said shot splatter balls at two pedestrians along Newark's Main Street Saturday afternoon.
Police said a woman was shot in the arm near North Chapel Street, and then shortly later a man was hit in the stomach near South College Avenue.
Both victims reported minor bruising, but did not require medical attention.
Newark Police said the two victims gave similar vehicle descriptions, and both were hit with water-filled gel pellets known as splatter balls.
Police said they used surveillance video to identify a suspect vehicle, and arrest warrants were issued for Justin Farrow and Nasir Hairston of Wilmington, and Cincere Bowen of New Castle.
All were charged with two counts of Third Degree Assault, Third Degree Conspiracy, and Unlawfully Dealing with a Dangerous Weapon.
The trio were released on their own recognizance.
While not directly linking this case, Newark Police said they are aware of the "Orbeez Challenge" on Tik Tok, where people have been shooting the pellets at unsuspecting people, then often posted on social media.
They said they take the cases seriously.
"The public is reminded that shooting someone from a motor vehicle or otherwise is a dangerous offense that can have serious consequences, even if there is no intent to injure the victim."