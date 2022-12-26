A Christmas Eve tragedy in Sussex County, where three people were killed in a car crash near Lewes.
State Police say it happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday night on Route 9 approaching Minos Conaway Road.
A Honda minivan was turning left when it was hit by an oncoming Land Rover.
Three people were ejected from the minivan - a 35-year-old woman and 9-year-old girl from Temple, PA and a 74-year-old man from Lewes. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Four other people in the minivan were taken to the hospital.
Names of the victims were not immediately released.
Troopers say the driver the Land Rover walked away from the accident scene and has not been identified.
Lewes-Georgetown Highway at Minos Conaway Road was closed for approximately 4 hours while the crash was investigated, and the roadway cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Master Corporal K. Argo by calling 302-703-3264. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.