Three people were hurt, two critically, in a two car crash around 6:30 Monday evening, September 28, 2020, near Glasgow.
Multiple EMS units were sent to the intersection of Summit Bridge Road and Denny Road.
Both vehicles ended up off the roadway.
New Castle County paramedics say one victim was flown to A.I. Dupont Children's Hospital in critical condition.
The other two victims were taken to Christiana Hospital, one in critical, the other in serious condition.
Delaware State Police are investigating.