Firefighters rescued three women from a burning three story house in Laurel on Tuesday afternoon, September 12, 2023.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office says the fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. on West Second Street.
A 76-year old woman suffered burns and smoke inhalation and was treated at at Nanticoke Hospital before being flown to Crozer Chester Hospital.
A 71-year old woman was in serious condition with smoke inhalation, and a 68-year old woman was treated for burns and smoke inhalation and was in stable condition.
Investigators are searching for the cause.