Wilmington police are investigating three shootings that wounded 4 people within roughly an hour and a quarter Saturday night.
The first shooting happened around 9:55 in the 400 block of West 31st Street and left a 46-year-old man wounded, police said.
The second shooting was about half an hour later in the 600 block of West 7th Street--this time, the victims were 18 and 17 years old.
The third shooting, at around 11:10, also involved an 18-year-old victim--he was shot along the 600 block of West 5th Street.
All 4 victims were in stable condition, and police are asking anyone with information on the shootings to call Wilmington police detectives.
You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.