A Milford man and two teenage boys from Seaford are behind bars, and two other suspects are still on the loose, in connection with a home invasion and murder last October.
Trent Ingalls, the two teens and the other suspects forced their way into a house in the 2800 block of West Stein Highway in Seaford on October 11th of last year, Delaware State Police said.
The suspects opened fire on 19-year-old Carl Pedone, Junior and a 19-year-old woman, hitting Pedone several times in the upper body and the woman once in the leg.
Pedone was pronounced dead at a local hospital, and the woman was treated and released.
A Sussex County grand jury indicted Ingalls and a 17-year-old suspect for murder last week, and Vermont State Police nabbed Ingalls in Rutland Thursday--the previous day, state troopers here in Delaware arrested the 17-year-old at his home, and a 15-year-old turned himself in at Troop 5.
Police say 2 other suspects are still at large, and anyone with information on their whereabouts can contact Detective A. Bluto by calling 302.741.2859.
Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police, by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.