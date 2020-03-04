Three people were taken into custody in the parking lot of a Newark fast food restaurant on Wednesday morning, March 4, 2020 in connection with a reported auto theft out of Maryland.
Newark police officers and Delaware State troopers responded to the area of Route 273 and Marrows Road around 9 a.m. after being alerted to the location of the vehicle by Maryland authorities.
Only WDEL News was there as the three suspects were put in handcuffs and placed into separate Newark police SUVs.
The identities of the three suspects and the charges they'll face have not yet been released.