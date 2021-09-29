Three teenage girls were hurt, two seriously, in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night near Odessa.
Firefighters and New Castle County paramedics responded to the 500 block of Old State Road at 7:40 p.m. on September 28, 2021, and found an SUV into a tree.
Medics treated an 18-year-old for a head injury, and a 17-year-old for head and chest injuries.
They were both taken by ambulance to Christiana Hospital in serious condition.
Another 17-year-old suffered minor injuries but refused treatment.
Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.