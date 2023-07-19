Three teenagers were arrested following a crime spree in southern New Castle County during the overnight hours of Monday, July 17th, and Tuesday, July 18th.
New Castle County Police say the teens were committing thefts from vehicles in several neighborhoods including Odessa Chase, Preserve at Robinson Farm, Fairway at Odessa National, Avonbridge, Goldsborough Farms, and Spring Creek.
At some point they allegedly stole an SUV, and used it commit more property crimes.
Police were able to track down the SUV and a chase ensued, only to be halted when speeds reached 100 miles an hour.
According to police, a Delaware State Police helicopter then picked up surveillance, and when the SUV stopped in the 200 block of Stroud Street in Wilmington's Browntown section, officers moved in and made the arrests.
One suspect was able to get away and remains at large.
Police say they were able to clear 15 separate cases.
The teens were all charged with 9 felony counts of burglary, 9 felony counts of conspiracy, a felony count of theft of a motor vehicle, a felony count of attempted theft of a motor vehicle, three misdemeanor counts of conspiracy, a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, five misdemeanor counts of theft, and six misdemeanor counts of attempted theft.
Two of the suspects are 15-years old and have been committed to the New Castle County Detention Center.
18-year old C'shaun Washington is at Howard Young Correctional Institution on $61,000 bail.