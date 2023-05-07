Two women died Saturday morning due to injuries they suffered in a 3-vehicle crash in Sussex County.
One of the women was driving southbound on Coastal Highway near Cave Neck Road in the Milton area around 8:45 a.m. when her car ran off the road, into and along a drainage ditch, and hit a stop sign outside the Red Mill Inn before traveling back onto southbound Coastal Highway, across the median and into the northbound lanes, where the car hit 2 SUV's, Delaware State Police said.
The car's driver, a 59-year-old Rehoboth Beach woman, and a 55-year-old Lewes woman driving one of the SUV's suffered critical injuries and later died at area hospitals.
The 52-year-old Milton woman driving the other SUV was admitted with non-life-threatening injuries.
Northbound Coastal Highway was closed, and the southbound side restricted to one lane for about 4 hours after the crash, which is still under investigation by Troop 7's Collision Reconstruction Unit.
Police are asking anyone who may have seen the accident to contact Master Corporal K. Argo by calling 302.703.3264.
Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.847.3333.