New Castle County Council President Karen Hartley-Nagle wants to hire a new legislative aide, three years after she was first accused of harassing her former aide.
Now that she's been re-elected, WDEL has learned that Hartley-Nagle is seeking to hire Linwood Jackson, a former president of the NAACP state conference, who also ran for state representative in 2018.
Her request appeared on an executive committee agenda. Discussion on the matter went into executive session, where talks centered around the fact that Hartley-Nagle never completed the training human resource experts recommended in order for her to regain back supervisory powers, which were stripped as a result of a harassment investigation.
During discussion, sources told WDEL Harley-Nagle maintained her innocence, but said she'd take the training. She had hoped to hire an aide simultaneously while training occurred, but ultimately withdrew her motion after realizing she didn't have the votes. The matter could be brought up again in a future executive committee meeting.
WDEL chronicled the allegations of harassment lodged against Hartley-Nagle by aide Kate Maxwell, obtaining confidential reports which showed Hartley-Nagle saying things to her like: "Who do you think you are? Just answer the phone. I overestimated you. Do you need to call your mommy?"
Hartley-Nagle was also accused of telling Maxwell, who's the fiancée of fallen Wilmington firefighter Christopher Leach, who died in the Canby Park arson: "I'm so over these deaths."
The human resources investigation into the matter--and settlement with Maxwell--ultimately cost county taxpayers $150,000. It also led to calls for Hartley-Nagle's resignation, a "wake-up" call from the Delaware Democratic Party, and an effort at Legislative Hall to change the county's succession plan to ensure she wouldn't take over if something happened to County Executive Matt Meyer.
Most recently, in August, Hartley-Nagle was accused of violating the legal settlement in the case by allegedly speaking about the incident on a radio program during her re-election bid.
Hartley-Nagle's calls for an aide come after she won her re-election bid handily. She didn't return WDEL's request for comment