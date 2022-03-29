A major gathering in Dover is going to see an extremely rare double-headliner, and it has nothing to do with the Woodlands.
The Dover Air Force Base's 2022 Thunder Over Dover Air Show, to be held May 21st and 22nd, will feature both the U.S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, and the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels.
"The last air show that we had was in 2019," said MSgt. Chuck Broadway, 436th Airlift Wing. "We had, as with a lot of other things in the world, cancellations over the past two years. But we are excited for 2022, to open the doors back up, and excited to host this rare opportunity to have both United States military aerial demonstration teams perform at the same show. It is a very, very rare occurrence and has never occurred at Dover. We anticipate this being the premier air show in the region for 2022, to date."
Broadway described the DAFB's theme for the show this year is "reuniting" and bringing everyone back together again following some difficult times through the COVID-19 pandemic. The opportunity for the incredibly rare co-headliner possibility was a pure serendipity, he said.
"It really was a matter of luck. There was another base that had the Blue Angels, that they had to cancel, and the Blue Angels were going to be in the area. They said, 'Hey, we'd like to perform at your air show, because that'd play right into our theme of 'Reunite,'" Broadway said. "After COVID and the cancellations over the past two years, we're looking to reunite the Delmarva region, and there's nothing better to showcase the 'Reunite' theme than having both the Air Force Thunderbirds and the Navy Blue Angels perform. And, it's going to be celebrating Armed Forces Day on Saturday, the 21st. So we're just highly encouraging everybody to come out. It's going to be a great show, come out and see this unique opportunity that you may never get to see again."
Thunder Over over 2022 is free event, open to the public, and features a number of static ground displays--including the Dover-based C17 which helped during the "historical noncombatant evacuation" last year in Afghanistan"--vendors, food trucks, and other assorted activities in addition to the aerial acts. Those aerial acts also include the U.S. Marine Corps. Harrier Demo team and warbirds from WWII and Vietnam.
While entry is free and lawn chairs or similar items are permissible on the grounds, there is also an option for premium seating and tables in the beer garden, starting at $45.