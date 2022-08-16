Water customers of Tidewater Utilities are about to save some money.
The Division of the Public Advocate filed a petition to lower Tidewater's rates to a reasonable level, and the Public Service Commission has agreed - after learning that Tidewater had been over-earning since 2017.
“No regulated utility should be allowed to earn above its authorized rate of return. While Tidewater opposed our petition, I’m delighted the Commission agreed with our position to reduce rates to a just and reasonable level for Tidewater’s customers. On behalf of Tidewater’s 47,000 customers, I want to thank the Commission for its decision,” said Delaware Public Advocate Andrew Slater.
Customers can expect to save around $10 per quarter.
Tidewater serves customers in all three counties and is the largest private water supplier south of the C&D Canal.