Tiger Woods of the US on the 11th hole during the first round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Thursday July 14, 2022. Woods was scheduled to go to Wilmington Country Club on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, for a private meeting of top players to discuss the threat of Saudi-funded LIV Golf, according to two people aware of the plans at the BMW Championship. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the privacy of the meeting. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)