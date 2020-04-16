Delaware Governor John Carney told CNN that Delaware is not ready to begin the process of re-opening the state after new guidance from the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
Speaking with CNN's Wolf Blitzer, Carney sounded agreeable with the guidelines announced by President Trump and Dr. Deborah Birx during Thursday's White House Briefing when it comes to states opening in stages.
"They seem to make sense, and I would say that we're days - maybe weeks - away from the starting line, and then you have to have 14 days of declining cases, declining symptoms, and hospital capacity that exists in case you have a rebound."
Based on the "Opening Up America Again" plan, state's must show 14 days of declining rates of positive COVID-19 cases, either in actual number, or their percentage against total tests being taken.
Delaware has been holding steady in a general range of 100-200 newly reported COVID-19 results each day for the last 12 days.
If Delaware can begin to see that range start to decrease, then they can begin what amounts to their first countdown clock.
"Once you get through the first 14 days, then you have another 14 days when you have to meet the same criteria in Phase 1 in order to get to Phase 2, and Phase 2 is really is the stage that looks a little bit like normal."
Phase 1 still calls for bars, schools, and youth activities to remain closed, but venues such as sit-down restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, churches, and sporting venues could reopen with strict physical distancing protocols similar to what Delaware saw before Carney strengthened his emergency order last month. Elective surgeries at hospitals would also be permitted.
If Delaware would continue with either negative or steady COVID-19 case counts for 14 days under those reigns, the White House's plan calls for more places to open up in Phase 2. Those places include bars, schools, and youth activities, which could open under the more relaxed physical distancing protocols being used at the list including restaurants and gyms. Also, non-essential travel would be allowed to resume.
Once again, 14 days would be counted in that phase, and if things continue to hold steady or decline, Phase 3 opens up public interactions, but still with the caution of minimizing social settings, where distancing may not be practical. At this point, visits to senior care facilities and hospitals would be allowed to resume.
The countdown from Phase 1 to the end of Phase 3 would take six weeks, meaning if Delaware elects to follow the federal guidelines, it would take at least that long to get from the point that COVID-19 case rate begins to drop in Delaware to a more relaxed set of rules.