"Your car can heat up to temperatures well above 100 degrees and, at 104 degrees, your body's internal organs begin to shut down,"said AAA Mid-Atlantic Public & Government Affairs Manager Ken Grant. "And you need to remember that a child's body temperature rises so much faster than that of an adult. And the same thing goes for pets. People shouldn't be leaving pets in hot cars for any amount of time."
On the hottest day of an ongoing heatwave, Grant said it's important to remind people annually that no living creature should be left in a hot car for any amount of time.
A danger that reappears every year, Grant said it's important to remind people every year because every year, lives continue to be lost to to this preventable occurrence.
"Heatstroke is the leading cause of non-crash vehicle-related deaths for children under the age of 14. There's an average of 39 fatalities a year from children being left in a hot car. We're already had nine in the United States this year," he said. "The real tragedy here is this is entirely preventable. Whether it's a matter of a parent or guardian saying, 'I'm just going to run into the store for a minute,' or just completely forgetting that there's a child in the vehicle--and that happens, people are busy--whatever the reason is we need to do everything in our power to remind people that this is just not a safe thing to do, even for a couple of minutes."
A car can get hot enough, on particularly hot days, to cook food within the vehicle.
"On a 95-degree day, a car can heat up to over 180 degrees. The steering wheel itself can reach 159 degrees. That's enough to cook some meat to medium-rare," he said. "Even days in the 70s, your car can still reach well over 100 degrees inside if it's closed up."
Grant's warning is also a call to "ACT," a system used to ensure everyone's safety by following some simple tips to create a system which forces motorists to double-check their backseat for forgotten passengers.
"The acronym that we use is ACT," he said. "The A stands for 'avoid' heatstroke by never leaving a child in a car alone, not even for a minute. C is 'create' some kind of a reminder--an electronic reminder, a sticky note, whatever...and then T is 'take action' immediately. If you see a child or pet locked in a car, call 911 immediately and and stay there until help arrives."
One of the best things a motorist can do, Grants said, is to place your cellphone in the backseat with a child. You can't use it while you're driving, and the subtle missing weight of it in your pocket would be enough to jog one's memory.
"There's a couple of practical things that someone can do just to kind of get into a habit," he said. "One thing that could end up actually helping you be a better driver, as well as take better care of your children; if you were to take your cell phone or electronic device, and maybe put it in the backseat with the child or near the child, most people don't leave their phones in their car. So that'll be a reminder to always check the backseat. It's a good habit to be in, no matter what. Some parents, it's a matter of leaving a sticky note on the car, or maybe a stuffed animal or something...whatever it takes, there's no wrong answer."