Former Wilmington City Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon was remembered Tuesday as a leader, a mentor to the community and a trailblazer during a celebration of life service at Congo Legacy Center.
Family members were joined by elected officials and others whose lives were touched through her work as a council person and her other passions.
"I don't think I remember a death of any citizen in our city that has been so impactful to the rest of our community," Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki told WDEL News before the service.
Dixon stepped down from city council at the start of this year to dedicate more time to the business that she established 11 years ago. Her willingness to help people, her dedication to schools and non-profits - and her dancing skills - came up at times during the tributes.
"She was a force for change. She was a force for love. She was a force for positivity," Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del. said. "She was so much of a force that she could call a congresswoman in my car on the way to Washington and talk to me the whole way there about things that excited her, about things that she was working on, things that would uplift people."
New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer pointed out that, like Dixon, he was a first-time candidate for office six years ago. But, he worked closest with her after she left City Council and stayed involved with trying to promote apprenticeship opportunities.
"They give hope and opportunity and love who, too often, see none of that," Meyer said.
Reflecting on their shared experience with the AmeriCorps service program Public Allies, State Senator Elizabeth "Tizzy" Lockman, D-Wilmington said "she really was that beacon of possibility and of determination in all that she did."
Dixon was 35 when she died earlier in September. Purzycki said he was on a video conference with her just a day or two earlier to discuss economic develop opportunities in poorer neighborhoods.
"I think her style was what we need more of - not confrontational but sincere, hard-working, diligent... caring deeply for the dispossessed of our community. We need a lot more of that in our politics, across the country but we're feeling the loss right here in Wilmington.