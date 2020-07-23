Facial recognition is now being used to reunite our fuzziest-faced loved ones with their homes when they go wandering.
"FindingRover is facial recognition software to help match lost pets with found pets that are in the shelter system," said Brandywine Valley SPCA Marketing Director Linda Torelli. "It's facial recognition software similar to what you might find in security systems for instance that might be used for human identification.
The process is simple for those using it. Shelters upload photos of recovered pets, owners upload photos of pets--preferably prior to a pet getting lost, when they have time to carefully get a good shot of the animal and make sure all their contact information is correct--and when FindingRover makes a match, it lets the shelter know who to contact.
"[It's] a fully automated process. So when the lost animal comes into our shelter system, one of the first steps for us is to take a photograph and update it into our shelter software. That's automatically uploaded into the national FindingRover database," Torellis said. "On the pet owner side, folks can upload a picture of their pets. It's free to do and it only takes about five minutes...In the event the animal's lost, then you just let FindingRover know your pet is lost and match-ups will happen automatically...It would let the shelter know, 'Hey, we think we might have a match for that lost pet in your shelter system."
And owners who upload a pet photo and eventually move are still covered. FindingRover isn't limited to looking in a specific geographic region. A pet found in Delaware will still be matched even if the owners are states away.
"That's the wonderful thing about FindingRover, it is nationwide. So in those situations when an animal is pretty good distance from home, it's still going to find a match," she said. "There's no prioritization as far as looking in the local area first versus nationally. The full database is going to be scanned for matches."
Torelli said the more people who sign up, the more protection and security they'll have in the long run.
"We're really hoping folks will see the benefit," she said. "It'll help us get more pets home, and get them home faster."
Visit FindingRover.com to sign up.