In March 2020, the world changed. As the pandemic settled over the world, and individuals were forced inside, there were organizations here in Delaware that refused to abandon their missions to aid the most vulnerable.
Organizations like the Ministry of Caring Inc.'s Emmanuel Dining Rooms, the Newark Area Welfare Committee, the Sunday Breakfast Mission, and the YWCA Delaware continued to serve those in need even as the rest of the world was forced to shut down.
Today, Thursday, November 18, 2021, WDEL is once again looking to aid them in their individual missions at a time where their work is perhaps more important than ever with the 14th annual Feed A Friend food drive sponsored by Applied Bank.
"We've remained open but, because of that, we've actually been providing to the hungry poor more and more meals," said the Sunday Breakfast Mission's Rev. Tom Laymon. "In fact, this past year-and-a-half, we have provided almost as many meals as we have in any time in the history of the mission."
From challenges simply interacting with other human beings due to health concerns created by the pandemic to supply chain issues that worsened in its wake, area assistance programs struggled to maintain their levels of philanthropy throughout.
"Imagine being a homeless shelter for families that has up to 100 people at a time, to feed multiple meals throughout the week and having the pressure not only of an increase in prices, but also--to be frank--the supply chain issues are affecting us as well," said the YWCA DE's Stephanie Staats. "We're having to supplement our regular food deliveries by literally going out to the grocery store to buy what we need for our families, and so literally, the bottom line has gone up a lot at a time when our clients need us more than ever."
Which is why the Feed A Friend drive takes centerstage this year. Organizational leaders across the board touted how much this drive, funded by everyday Delawareans just like you, means to them and their efforts throughout some of the most difficult times of the year.
"Feed A Friend really fuels two of our most important programs," said Steve Mangat of the Newark Area Welfare Committee.
His sentiment was echoed by the Ministry of Caring Inc.'s Priscilla Rakestraw:
"We can use the food and the donations from Feed A Friend to make sure that we are able to feed the people in those cold winter months," she said.
All day, those in a position to willingly help these organizations continue their good work throughout Delaware communities can visit the Feed A Friend donation page or call the Urban Furniture Outlet Phone Bank at 302.529.1017 and talk to one of WDEL's staff directly to make a donation.
We'll be providing updates throughout the day on the Prices Corner Shopping Center Tote Board to let everyone know how much people like YOU have helped raise for those most in need in Delaware.
WDEL's DJ McAneny, Amy Cherry, Mike Phillips, and Sean Greene contributed to this report.