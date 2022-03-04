In a show of solidarity with Ukraine as it faces an onslaught of devastation in the wake of a Russian invasion, Delaware officials came together in Wilmington Friday to raise the Ukrainian flag in Freedom Plaza.

"Thank you so much for so many of you for coming out this morning...to come together to support the Ukrainian members of our Delaware community, and also express solidarity for those struggling for their sovereignty, for their freedom, at this very moment in Eastern Europe," said County Executive Matt Meyer on March 4, 2022.

Local, county, state, and even federal officials joined community members and religious leaders to spread a message of unity and make a gesture of support. It was as much a statement to the members of the Ukrainian community within Delaware as it was a symbolic gesture to the country itself.

After opening with a prayer from Fr. Stephen Hutnick of St. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki addressed those gathered in his city, recounting the "bipolar world" in which he grew up just after World War II, and the eventual Cold War. It's a "deeply unsettling" feeling the world hasn't experienced since, until now, he said.

"When we watch television at the end of the night, and see these horrible images, I wonder if I would be as tough as these Ukrainians. I wonder if I would have the tenacity they have to face up to an army 10 times their size," Purzycki said. "The world rallied to the side of the United States after 9/11. And I remembered all the newspapers around the world, they all had the same headline: 'Today, we're all Americans.' Today, we're all Ukrainians."

Delaware knows better than most the importance of banding together in the face of adversity, being the small state that it is, Gov. John Carney said.

"I am so proud to be a Delawareans showing our support and solidarity for our Ukrainian brothers and sisters here in the First State. And across the country," the governor said. "This is our opportunity to stand up and show our solidarity. This is our opportunity to bring our state together...We're known as a state of neighbors...and so, today, I think we feel maybe more than others, how important it is to stand behind our brothers and sisters."

Some of those Ukrainian members of the Delaware community of whom state officials spoke joined the rally, Ukrainian flags of their own hoisted high or draped over their shoulders. A man who asked to be identified only as Alex, a Ukrainian immigrant now living in Claymont, said gestures like these, small as they are, speak volumes in the way of how supported his people feel here.

"It just means a lot. It means the whole world is standing by us, and sharing all the grief and suffering that our country and our homeland is going through right now," he said. "It truly means a lot. It means that the whole world is supporting us and is with us in these difficult times."

Wilmington's Mark Murowany said everything is so different now than even just a short time ago, that seeing his city come together to offer support is wonderful--but more is needed. He said resolutions and prayers are good things, but action is necessary.

"In a week, the world has changed. It's not just changed for Ukraine, or for Europe. It's changed for the United States. We'd have to look at this situation very differently, in terms of how greater powers can take a smaller nation by force. Treaties have been torn up. People are being carpet bombed. We have destruction on a wide scale," Murowany said. "In one week, the entire population of Delaware has moved into Poland and Hungary. Think about it. One million people. How many more millions of Ukrainians are going to go and be evacuated--God willing--and they're mostly women and children."

The event was also attended by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, in town to join U.S. Sen. Tom Carper at a DelDOT depot for discussions about job creation and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

"I was so moved when I learned that the people of Delaware were taking this step to honor the people of Ukraine, that I appreciate the ability to come a little earlier than planned and join you for a moment here," Buttigieg said. "Like everybody, I was shocked by what we saw last night--shocked by what we've seen over the course of the last week and counting--of this unprovoked, unjustified act of aggression against the people of Ukraine. People of Ukraine did not ask to be a battleground in the struggle between autocracy and democracy. Matter of fact, they wanted to avoid being in this position. And yet they are and they have risen to it in such a courageous and inspiring fashion that when this flag goes up here in their honor, it will not just be a flag representing Ukraine and its people, but I believe representing democracy itself."