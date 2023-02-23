Delaware Law School will have a new Dean as of July 1st.
Todd Clark is currently serving as senior associate dean of Academic Affairs and law professor at Florida's St. Thomas University College of Law. He is a tenured professor there.
“I am honored and humbled to be selected as the next dean of Delaware Law School,” Clark said. “This is a school that has launched the careers of thousands of distinguished legal professionals, particularly in Delaware and the surrounding region. I am excited to be joining the First State and look forward to meeting the students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors, and friends who make up the proud Delaware Law community. I am confident we will accomplish great things together.”
Former Dean Rod Smolla left last year to become president of Vermont Law School, and professor Alicia Kelly has been serving as Interim Dean.
“We are excited to welcome Todd Clark to Delaware Law School,” Widener President Stacey Robertson said. “His oversight of STU’s academic success, bar preparation, and student health and wellness programs have uniquely prepared him to be dean of Delaware Law. His energetic leadership and vision for legal education aligns with Widener’s relentless commitment to student success. I am confident he is a bold, collaborative leader who will not only engage with students and faculty, but also the Delaware legal community – which is highly populated with our alumni.”
Widener University released more biographical information about Todd Clark:
Before his time at STU, Clark taught at North Carolina Central University School of Law, where he was a tenured professor and taught business associations, contracts, corporate justice, employment discrimination, and hip hop, law and justice. He also served on the ABA compliance team and was the director of the Justice in the Practice of Law Certificate Program and the director of New Initiatives. He is the author of “Corporate Justice,” published by Carolina Academic Press, as well as numerous law review articles and other scholarship on social justice, corporate discretion, and sexual harassment topics.
Clark holds an undergraduate degree in political science from Wittenberg University and an M.B.A from West Virginia University College of Business and Economics. He received his J.D. from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law where he was president of the Black Law Students Association.