Both the Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) and the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) have announced plans to return workers to their respective toll plazas on Thursday, May 21, 2020.
Both agencies went to cashless tolls in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The DRBA said the cash toll lanes will reopen at the Delaware Memorial Bridge just after midnight on Thursday.
DelDOT said they'd be transitioning the cash lanes back in service during the day on Thursday along Route 1 and on I-95 at the Maryland/Delaware state line.
Both agencies said their workers will be outfitted with gloves and masks.
DRBA spokesman Jim Salmon said they've added other precautions.
"The DRBA is also supplying its collectors with face shields and installed protective plexiglass sneeze guards in all of its toll booths."
DelDOT spokesman C.R. McLeod said it's not required that drivers through the tolls have masks on, but it's encouraged and is appreciated.
"It conveys to our collectors that you're concerned about their safety, it's not mandatory," said McLeod.
Since both agencies rely on the tolls to fund a substantial portion of their budgets, they are hoping that along with the return of the toll collectors comes increasing traffic volumes.
The Delaware Memorial Bridge had seen back-to-back record months in January and February but Salmon said since then travel restrictions tied to the coronavirus have dramatically impacted traffic volume.
"In March traffic was off 24-percent compared to 2019 figures and in April the traffic decline was even more pronounced as it fell 64-percent compared to the previous year's total," said Salmon.
"Year-to-date we've handled approximately 4.7 million vehicles and that's a decline of about 25-percent compared to 2019 figures to date.
"We have seen some traffic come back," said Salmon. "The first couple weeks of May, while it's still off compared to May of 2019, the decline isn't as pronounced. The trend has improved slightly and we're optimistic on that front."
And as McLeod explained, the lower traffic volumes through the toll plazas have significant financial implications.
"Tolls provide about 22-percent of the department's overall revenue," said the DelDOT spokesman," so it's an important revenue source that allows us to keep getting all these road projects done across our state."