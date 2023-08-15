(Washington, DC) -- An attorney for Hunter Biden is withdrawing from representing the president's son in his tax case.
Christopher Clark asked a federal judge Tuesday for permission to withdraw from the case because he could now be called as a witness in future proceedings.
That's because of his role in a plea agreement in the case that recently fell apart.
Clark has represented Hunter Biden throughout the investigation and helped broker the plea deal.
Biden is facing tax evasion and gun charges.