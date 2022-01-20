Mayor Mike Purzycki joined with representatives from Buccini/Pollin Group (BPG) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, for a traditional topping out ceremony for a new 11-story apartment building in Wilmington.
Crosby Hill in the 500 block of Shipley Street will have more than two-hundred apartments.
The 62-million dollar project also includes two 4-story buildings.
The topping out event included signing the last steel beam to be placed atop the structure, which is scheduled to be completed in Fall of 2022.
BPG officials say the name Crosby Hill is a nod to the Crosby and Hill Department Store located at 605 Market street from 1878 to 1960.