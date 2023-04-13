Nearly two weeks after one of the strongest tornadoes ever measured in Delaware left one person dead and caused a path of destruction, damage is still being assessed, some people are in search of temporary housing - and a lot of people still need some help.
The Bridgeville - Ellendale - Greenwood area was hit hardest Saturday, April 1st by what was later confirmed as an EF-3 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. Delaware Emergency Management Agency Director A.J. Schall said about 120 houses have or were being assessed, many with fallen trees on the property with the home still intact. 22 to 25 properties sustained what could be considered major damage and are unlivable until significant repairs are made.
In a few cases, homes were destroyed and must be rebuilt from scratch.
"There is a wide range of recovery options for individuals. Everybody's going to be going at a different speed. A lot of it depends on how severe their damage was, what's covered under their insurance policy, etc." Schall said.
DEMA, United Way of Delaware, a charitable group known as the Good Ole Boys Foundation and other various outlets are available for people still in need of assistance, or for people or groups who are able and willing to help out.
"What we are concentrating on is making sure that those people (who have been displaced) have a place to stay that is safe, making sure if they need food, medication etc. we'll work with out partners to get them those basic things," Schall said.
"A lot of coordination is going on."
---
DEMA provided additional resources:
DEMA is partnering with the Sussex County Emergency Operations Center (EOC), the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, Delaware Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (DEVOAD), and United Way of Delaware to provide ongoing services for vegetative and structural debris removal, housing support, medical issues, and mental health counseling. Support agencies are also coordinating with local housing partners to assist with minor repairs for low-income households.
Those directly affected by the disaster who need help can contact Delaware 211, an emergency resource center powered by United Way of Delaware. They can dial 2-1-1, call 1-800-560-3372 or text their zip code to 898211.
Property Owners:
Those directly impacted by the tornado are advised to first contact their insurance company before calling to request assistance from United Way.
Donations and Volunteers:
The community is also invited to make a financial contribution to the “Care4Sussex” Campaign by United Way of Delaware by visiting: https://uwde.org/sussex. Those interested in volunteering their time can visit the United Way volunteer portal at bit.ly/Care4Sussex (case sensitive).