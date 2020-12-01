The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Cecil County as part of Monday's rare November severe thunderstorm line.
An EF-1 tornado hit the ground at around 2:37 p.m. according to officials, who said the 90 m.p.h. twister lasted for about five minutes while going 5.5 miles before lifting back into the sky.
No fatalities or injuries were reported with the storm.
The storm crossed over Bainbridge Road (Route 222) forcing its closure due to downed trees during the afternoon commute, before continuing north-northwest towards Route 275, where it uprooted some more trees.
A similar situation happened across Theodore Road east of Route 276, before the tornado caused the uplift of a roof deck and a chimney collapse before it finally lifted back into the air.
It is the second tornado to strike Cecil County this year, following a February twister just west of the Maryland/Delaware line near Elkton on Fletchwood Road.
According to the Tornado History Project, it is the first November tornado to strike the county since their records began in 1967. Only a 6-mile tornado in 1993 was on the ground longer in the county.