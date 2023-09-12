The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down near Dagsboro Monday afternoon.
The EF-0 twister touched down east of Dagsboro on Adams Road along Piney Neck, and worked its way over to Piney Point Road and Wild Goose Way before uplifting.
Several homes, sheds, and trees sustained damage, but there were no reported injuries from the twister, that had an estimated speed of 85 m.p.h. and a maximum width of 370 yards.
There was no tornado watch or tornado warning issued Monday for Sussex County at the time of the storm.
It is the third confirmed tornado in Delaware this year, following a July 9 spin-up in Middletown, and a April 1 twister near Bridgeville.