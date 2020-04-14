The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Caroline County, Maryland, which sparked a tornado warning in Delaware on Monday.
The NWS' Mount Holly Office said an 80 m.p.h. twisted touched in Baltimore Corner, and ran for 4.9 miles before lifting in Henderson.
The 30-yard wide tornado did not cause any injuries, but did damage several trees, and at least one shed.
It is at least the 7th tornado to start or track through Caroline County since 1950 according to the Tornado History Project.
No tornadoes have been reported in Delaware from Monday's morning, although that same line of storms did toss a tree onto Route 1 south of the Dover Air Force Base, and produced a 68 m.p.h. wind gust in Kitts Hummock.