There were no immediate reports of damage after a severe storm rolled through northern New Castle County Sunday evening.
A tornado warning was issued for the area around 8 p.m. for about a half-hour after a confirmed tornado was spotted over North Star, west of Hockessin.
Tornado Warning including Wilmington DE, Hockessin DE and Claymont DE until 8:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/rZMVXgYBwt— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) July 2, 2023
The National Weather Service says it received reports of a probable tornado on the ground near New London, PA. The NWS also reported "reports of small funnels, but no major tree damage" in Landenberg.
As of 10:02 p.m. Sunday night, no other storm damage reports for wind, hail, tornados had been issued by the National Weather Service for Delaware's three counties, or Cecil and Chester Counties.
More thunderstorms were expected in the region through Sunday night.
This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.