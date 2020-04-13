A Tornado Watch is in effect for all of Delaware until 6 p.m. Monday after strong storms caused some damage while moving through the area overnight.
In Claymont, a large tree came down off Darley Road, in front of the Boys and Girls Club, blocking the entrance to the club.
Officials in Kent County said they've had at least three homes in the Houston and Milford area that suffered damage as a result of fallen trees.
Most notably was an incident on Holly Hill Road shortly before 11 a.m. in which a house was reported to have suffered a partial collapse as a result of a downed tree.
Officials say one person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
In the Odessa area, crews were called out around 12:15 p.m. to Lissicasey Loop in the Hyett's Corner subdivision for the report of a house under construction collapsing. No injuries were reported there.
