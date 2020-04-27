Sussex remained the Delaware county with the most positive novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the state Monday, a day where total recoveries climbed closer to the 1,000 mark.

Public health officials said that there were now 4,162 positive cases, an increase of 128 cases, one day after Delaware saw a record-breaking number of cases in a single day, adding more than 400. The large increase was attributed to expanded testing at chicken processing plants in Sussex County.

By county, New Castle was listed as having 1,629 cases, Kent had 652, and Sussex totaled 1,870, an increase of only 69 after the day prior's 311-case climb to 1,801. There were 11 cases with an unknown county of origin.

Hospitalizations increased by eight to 325 with 50 persons critically ill.

There were five new deaths related to the virus as the total was now 125. The latest deaths involve persons with underlying health conditions, who ranged in age from 71 to 92, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health. One was a woman and four were men. Two were New Castle County residents, two were from Sussex County, and one was from Kent County. Two of the individuals, who died were residents of long-term care facilities. A total of 77 deaths since the start of the outbreak have occurred in long-term care facilities.

Total recoveries reached 996, a considerable increase from the day prior's 911, and just shy of 1,000 total recoveries. There were also 15,454 negative tests returned so far, 239 more recoveries day-over-day.