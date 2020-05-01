Positive novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases increased by 184 Friday afternoon as Delaware public health officials announced the state now had 4,918 confirmed cases after two days of minor increases while total recoveries also took a big leap.
Hospitalizations continued to decrease, dropping another 15 cases from 296 to 281.
According to Delaware Division of Public Health officials, by county, New Castle cases grew from 1,734 to 1,829. Kent County cases grew from 759 to 773, and Sussex County cases, attributed to just less than half of the day's overall increasing 76 cases from 2,216 to 2,292. Cases with an unknown county of origin dropped from 25 to 24.
There were seven new deaths reported with fatalities attributed to the virus grew from 152 to 159.
Total recoveries were listed at 1,403, 128 more than the day prior's 1,275.
Negative tests increased from 17,086 to 17,667, an increase of 581 persons.