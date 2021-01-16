Will Joe Biden's time in the White House increase interest in Delaware from people in other parts of the US and around the world?
Her group shifted its promotional efforts into high gear when the staff learned most of last year's Democratic National Convention would take place in Wilmington, said Jen Boes with the Greater Wilmington Convention and Visitors Bureau.
"And we are working really closely with the City of Wilmington and It's Time (Wilmington), and also our attractions and hotels to kinda work all together and collaborate on proactive pitching, so we've been doing that since day one, too. We created a list of target publications, and we've been going after them since the DNC was here," said Boes.
Boes added getting the word out should be easier to do now that some coronavirus restrictions seem to be lifting.
Boes said anyone interested in finding out more about what this area has to offer can do so by going to visitwilmingtonde.com.