Tower Hill captured its first Delaware high school boys basketball state championship by defeating Salesianum 79-43 Saturday night at The Bob Carpenter Center in Newark.
🏆 Tower Hill wins their first DIAA Boys Basketball Championship defeating Salesianum, 79-43@hillerssports @THSDE @WilsonBasktball pic.twitter.com/fTrDPXPqCh— DIAA (@DIAA_Delaware) March 13, 2022
It's the first state championship in boys basketball for the Hillers in school history.
Tower Hill jumped out to a big lead and never looked back, leading 18-4 after the first quarter and 34-9 at halftime.
Boys’ basketball won the state championship for the first time in Hiller history!!! 🏆🏀🎉 The Hillers defeated No. 1 seed Salesianum 79-43. Congratulations to Coach Pat Kaiser ’02 and the entire team on an amazing, history-making season! pic.twitter.com/fa2n6h4o1e— Tower Hill School (@THSDE) March 13, 2022
Davis Bland scored 23 points for The Hillers.
Tower Hill entered the tournament as the third seed. Salesianum was the #1 seed.