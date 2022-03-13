Tower Hill boys championship team

The 2022 Tower Hill boys basketball state championship team

 Courtesy: DIAA

Tower Hill captured its first Delaware high school boys basketball state championship by defeating Salesianum 79-43 Saturday night at The Bob Carpenter Center in Newark.

It's the first state championship in boys basketball for the Hillers in school history.

Tower Hill jumped out to a big lead and never looked back, leading 18-4 after the first quarter and 34-9 at halftime.

Davis Bland scored 23 points for The Hillers.

Tower Hill entered the tournament as the third seed.  Salesianum was the #1 seed.

