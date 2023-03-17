Tower Hill's Dylan Shepherd and Sanford's Dallas Pierce were selected as Delaware's High School Basketball Players of the Year in a vote of the state's coaches and media.
The Delaware Sportswriters and Broadcasters Association handles the voting for the All-State Basketball teams.
Pierce scored 24 points in the 2023 DIAA Girls Basketball State Championship Game, as Sanford won after losing in their previous two championship game appearances.
She's joined on the First Team by her Sanford teammate Zy Kilgoe, Ursuline 8th grader GG Banks, Saint Elizabeth's Ericka Huggins, and Tatnall's Emma Kirby.
Shepherd's twin brother Dylan made Third Team, while Dean was joined by Caravel's John Clemmons, Middletown's Jaiden McGhee, Polytech's Dorrell Little, and Seaford's Brent Ricketts.
Five players are picked to each of the top three teams, with an additional 15 making honorable mention. Players are listed alphabetically on each team.
2023 DBCA Girls All-State First Team
GG Banks, Ursuline, 8th
Ericka Huggins, Saint Elizabeth, Sr.
Zy Kilgoe, Sanford, Sr.
Emma Kirby, Tatnall, Sr.
Dallas Pierce, Sanford, Sr. (Player of the Year)
2023 DBCA Girls All-State Second Team
Taylor Brown, Ursuline, 8th
Lucy Oliver, Archmere, Jr.
Reghan Robinson, Woodbridge, Jr.
Imirah Trader, A.I. duPont, Sr.
Chastity Wilson, Caravel, So.
2023 DBCA Girls All-State Third Team
Ainsley Bell, Delmarva Christian, Sr.
Cherish Bryant, Tatnall, So.
Jasiyah Crawford, Caravel, Jr.
Payton Keeler, Woodbridge, Sr.
Faith Re, Cape Henlopen, So.
2023 DBCA Girls All-State Honorable Mention
Kai Burnette, Smyrna, So.
Alyssa Cresto, Appoquinimink, Sr.
Amalia Fruchtman, Cape Henlopen, Fr.
Maya Hill, DMA, So.
Kallie Hopkins, Polytech, Sr.
Hannah Kelley, Ursuline, Sr.
Anaya Price, Caravel, Jr.
Kyla Reed, Appoquinimink, Jr.
Ella Richardson, St. Georges, Sr.
Sa'ni Savage, Middletown, Sr.
Caitlin Smith, Tower Hill, Sr.
Jada Snow, Sanford, So.
Amira Tingle, Seaford, So.
Carlie Venables, Laurel, Sr.
Kimahni Woods, A.I. duPont, Sr.
2023 DBCA Boys All-State First Team
John Clemmons, Caravel, Sr.
Dorrell Little, Polytech, Jr.
Jaiden McGhee, Middletown, Sr.
Brent Ricketts, Seaford, Sr.
Dean Shepherd, Tower Hill, Sr. (Player of the Year)
2023 DBCA Boys All-State Second Team
Jaheim Harrell, Dover, Sr.
Amir Hite, Middletown, Sr.
Isaiah Hynson, Salesaianum, Jr.
Dontarius Jones, Laurel, Sr.
Jaden Rogers, Middletown, Sr.
2023 DBCA Boys All-State Third Team
Jaiden Guy, William Penn, Jr.
Jaylin Horsey, Conrad, Jr.
Dayon Polk, Sanford, Sr.
Dylan Shepherd, Tower Hill, Sr.
Dom Wyatt, Caravel, Jr.
2023 DBCA Boys All-State Honorable Mention
Christian Barksdale, Appoquinimink, Sr.
Careen Bolden, Seaford, Jr.
Brendon Bradford, Indian River, Sr.
Kyle Gamber, Polytech, Sr.
Justin Hinds, Salesianum, Jr.
R.J. Matthews, Howard, Jr.
Corey Mumford, Laurel, Sr.
Xavier Richards-Powell, Howard, Sr.
Jalen Sample, William Penn, Sr.
Robbie Tattersall, Friends, Sr.
Kareem Thomas, Salesianum, Jr.
Aiden Tobiasen, Saint Elizabeth, Jr.
Tommy Vaughn, Sanford, Jr.
Emmanuel Vonhm, William Penn, Jr.
Kashmier Wise, Seaford, Jr.