Bad electrical wiring is blamed for a fire that heavily damaged a townhouse complex and forced 11 people into emergency shelter in New Castle Friday night.
The fire was reported around 6:30 p.pm. on Marlborough Court in the Hampton Green Townhouses, Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators said.
Fire crews from Christiana and several neighboring companies found smoke pouring from the building when they arrived, and after the fire was put out, investigators determined the cause of the fire was faulty above-ceiling wiring in the townhouse where the fire started.
4 units in the complex were affected, and the total amount of the damage is estimated at $120,000.00.
No one was hurt, and the Red Cross is sheltering the displaced residents.