Growth in southern New Castle County is leading one town to consider restarting its own police force.
Townsend's Town Council recently voted to have town manager Anthony Mangeri explore whether a squad should be instated for a location that has grown by nearly 33% this decade, according to a town estimate.
Townsend is currently served by the Delaware State Police, with some additional duties leaving to extra costs. Mangeri said by creating an in-house force, those costs could be controlled.
"This is a matter of making sure that we are providing for the health, safety, and welfare of our residents in a community that is growing, and an environment that needs policing services as it matures and grows as a community as a whole."
Mangeri said it had been "several decades" since the Townsend Police had been decommissioned, but he doesn't think having "Townsend Police" on the side of cars will specifically make a big difference.
"I don't think the concerns are the markings and identifications. The concerns goes back to make sure there is efficiency and satisfaction in meeting public safety needs for the residents, the businesses, and those looking to move into Townsend."
Mangeri said Townsend worked with the University of Delaware on a study of police agencies for towns of about 3,000 people, looking to see what might work, and he'll keep an open mind when making suggestions that are due in May 2021. Townsend had a population of 2,041, according to the 2010 Census.
"The other options become subjective--working with New Castle County, working with enhanced state police patrols, doing nothing and using our existing system, or even the concept of a regional policing agency -- which is purely speculative -- but is an option if the regional municipalities want to look into it."
There are several police forces in Delaware serving populations of around 3,000 people, including Camden, Lewes, Milton, and Selbyville.
Townsend is the largest Delaware city or town without its own independent police force.