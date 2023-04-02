Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a house in Townsend and left one of its occupants dead Saturday night.
The fire was reported just after 11 p.m. in the 500 block of Gum Bush Road.
Townsend Fire Company personnel found flames shooting from the one-story house when they arrived, and firefighters were able to get both occupants out, but one was pronounced dead at Christiana Hospital's Middletown Emergency Department.
The other occupant is in serious condition, suffering from smoke inhalation.
Damage to the house is estimated at $100,000.00.