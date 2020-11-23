A 17-year-old Townsend juvenile was charged with assault for slashing a 20-year-old acquaintance across the face at a trailer parked at the victim's parent's house, Delaware State Police said Monday.
According to authorities, the victim was in his camper-style trailer in the rear of a residence near Dexter Corner Road when, around 11 p.m. on Sunday, November 22, 2020, the suspect knocked on the victim's camper door.
The victim opened the door for the juvenile and was immediately slashed across the face with an unknown object, police said. A physical altercation ensued, and the suspect fled on foot.
The victim was transported to an area hospital.
The suspect was identified and located at his home, where he ran from police before ultimately being taken into custody, authorities said. He was charged with felony second-degree assault and resisting arrest. He was committed to the New Castle County Detention Center in lieu of $8,500 secured bond.